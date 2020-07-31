Destroy All Humans! Remake Has Just Been Released

THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic has finally released a new version of cult classic Destroy All Humans!

The game became a hit when it was released on PlayStation 2 back in 2005, and fortunately for fans, the remake doesn’t venture too far from the original.

The gaming developer released a trailer for the eagerly anticipated remake, and the only noticeable difference is some significantly better graphics.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with Destroy All Humans!, it’s a third-person open world action game which follows a little alien called Crypto. Unsurprisingly, Crypto is on a mission to destroy all humans, so he spends his time running around Earth in the 1950s, killing anyone who dares to get near him.

But, it doesn’t end at just shooting the victims. Players also have the chance to live out their wildest fantasy ripping out the brains of the humans. Just delightful.

Anyway, the new remake was officially released this week, on July 28, and it’s available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC depending on your chosen platform.

The PC version will cost you £24.99 ($29.99), whereas the Xbox One or PS4 will have you spending £34.99 ($39.99).

Or, if you want to take your gaming to the next level (and probably empty your bank account in the process), you can get your hands on the Crypto-137 Edition, which will set you back £349.99 ($399.99). It comes with all the in-game skins, a Crypto figurine, a backpack and a key chain, too.