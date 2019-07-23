Dino Crisis Is Being Remade In Unreal Engine 4 By Fans

Capcom/Project Arklay

If you want something done, it’s often best to simply do it yourself. While we wait for the Dino Crisis remake from Capcom that may never actually happen, a group of plucky fans have decided to have a go at remaking it themselves.

The first game in the dinosaur survival horror franchise is still one of the most beloved titles of the PS1-era, and there are an awful lot of people out there who’d be incredibly grateful to whoever could update the classic for 2019.

Enter Team Arklay, a modder group who are doing some truly excellent work re-imagining Dino Crisis in Unreal Engine 4 (as spotted by DSOGaming). This isn’t just a simple HD texture overhaul either, but a full first-person remake – take a look at the project in action below to get an idea of just how stunning it is.

As you can see, the project is far from finished, but the moody lighting and sleek, steel corridors make for an incredibly atmospheric environment. While we’ve yet to see any dinosaurs roam the beautifully rendered halls, it doesn’t take much to imagine just how frightening the scaly rascals would be if done right.

I’d imagine that’ll pose the biggest challenge for this project (outside of not getting a cease and desist from Capcom, that is); creating genuinely believable, terrifying dinosaurs. If Project Arklay can pull it off though, we’re laughing. And by laughing, I mean screaming.

In December last year, Capcom teased the possibility of an official Dino Crisis remake. During an investor meeting, the company confirmed it was looking into its back catalogue of games to see if any other franchise would benefit from the Resident Evil 2 treatment.

A thousand fans immediately screamed out “Dino Crisis” in unison, but whether Capcom heard or care remains to be seen. Since then, rumours of an official remake have come and gone with alarming frequency, but there never seems to be much weight to any of them.

Capcom

Given just how successful the Resident Evil 2 remake was at the start of this year, I’d hope Capcom has taken notice of the demand for Dino Crisis. The last main game in the series was way back in 2003 for the original Xbox, so we’re more than ready for a return to the franchise.

Till something official lands, let’s just hope Project Arklay have the time to do their fan project justice.

