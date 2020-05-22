unilad
Dominatrix Is Using Animal Crossing To Connect With Clients

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 May 2020 15:22
A dominatrix is using Animal Crossing to connect with clients while in lockdown.

With video games being more popular than even during lockdown, one dominatrix worked out how to use it to their advantage, as well as to levitate their boredom.

The game Animal Crossing: New Horizons shot to the top spot in the US following its release in March and gives players the chance to interact with others. With this in mind, dominatrix Denali Winter started using it to engage with their clients.

CNHCNHDenali Winter/Animal Crossing

Based in San Francisco, Winter – who’s also a hairdresser and identifies as non-binary – knew their work would be severely impacted and, while they’re only paid in bells (Animals Crossing‘s virtual currency) and not real money, they felt they need a way to reach out to their clients still.

In the game, Winter, who’s worked as a dominatrix for seven years, is forcing players who want to be dominated in the game to water flowers, cross dress and pay them bells. If the players disobey Winter, they put them in a (virtual) cage.

Characters in the game can also smack fellow users with a net used to catch butterflies or mock them while they cry using different controls on the app.

Speaking to The Guardian, Winter said:

Sex workers are always adapting, and this is just another layer of adaptation. I need to connect with my clients somehow.

ACACAnimal Crossing/Nintendo

Known as ‘Mistress Denali’ on Twitter, their bio reads ‘serve me in ACNH [Animal Crossing: New Horizon]’.

Winter explained to The Guardian that due to the fact they identify as non-binary, they attract a lot of clients that are wanting to try gender play or cross dressing.

Animal Crossing accommodates to those wanting to try cross play as it allows its characters to try all styles of clothing on regardless of gender.

Denali Winter/Animal Crossing

Winter added:

Video games have been a way for people to explore their identity for a long time. This venue has attracted a lot of new gamers who want to dip their toes into getting dominated.

It’s completely safe to submit to someone in an Animal Crossing game – if you don’t like it, you can log off at any moment.

It’s a super savvy and innovative way to work around the pandemic, so hats off to Denali for thinking of it and using it to their advantage.

