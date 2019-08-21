DOOM Eternal’s Single-Player Campaign Takes Over 20 Hours To Beat

Bethesda

There was a lot to love about 2016’s DOOM reboot, including gorgeous graphics, incredibly smooth and satisfying controls, masterfully implemented shooting, and of course, the brutal executions.

But while all of those elements helped to make DOOM a staggering return to form for the franchise and one of the best shooters of the last decade, what really stood out to a lot of gamers was the in-depth single-player campaign which, in 2016, genuinely felt like a throwback to a bygone age.

Bethesda

There were bosses to fight, secrets to find, alternate paths to explore… it felt exactly like a classic FPS campaign, and people absolutely loved it. Great news then, as it sounds like DOOM Eternal’s single-player campaign is bringing back everything we loved about the last game’s campaign while also adding in a whole lot more.

While DOOM 2016’s campaign could be blasted through in around 10 to 12 hours (longer if you really wanted to find every secret), DOOM Eternal’s will take between 18 to 22 hours to conquer, according to id Software Executive Producer Marty Stratton.

Stratton told QConForums at this year’s Quakecon:

It’s definitely bigger than Doom 2016, longer. I think the way we’re challenging players will probably make it play a bit longer. My guess right now is it’s in the 18-22 hour range on a pretty complete playthrough.

Around 20 hours is a pretty decent length for a single-player campaign in an FPS, and don’t forget that there’s be plenty more to do in DOOM Eternal besides the campaign, including a string of brand new multiplayer modes for us to sink our teeth into.

Bethesda

Here’s the official description for the game’s story, if you were wondering what’s going on this time around:

DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip and tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat.

We also know that DOOM Eternal will be sending us to Earth in the midst of a demonic invasion so that we can do what we do best (rip, tear, kill). Brilliantly, there’s also going to be at least one level set in heaven, which is something I can’t wait to see in a DOOM game after years of exploring hell/space stations/moon bases.

Bethesda

DOOM Eternal is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on November 22. The perfect Holiday game to play with your Catholic gran.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]