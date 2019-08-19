Dying Light 2 Gameplay Demo Coming Later This Month

Techland

Developer Techland has announced that fans will finally be able to get an extended look at Dying Light 2 in action later this month. Previously, the only substantial gameplay demos had been shown to press at closed-door sessions.

Announcing the news on the Dying Light Twitter, Techland confirmed that a special stream will take place on August 26 at 7pm (UK time).

It’s likely that the demo we get will be the one shown to press at E3 2019, which was roughly 40 minutes and highlighted the game’s refreshed parkour and combat mechanics, while also explaining how the game’s many choices can impact the world and characters of Dying Light 2.

The time has come to show you #DyingLight2 Official Gameplay Demo! Join us on a special stream on 26th August at 8PM CEST / 11AM PDT!

SET A REMINDER – you don’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/OPGIMAZKMY — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) August 14, 2019

In the E3 demo, we saw Dying Light 2’s infected hero Aiden Caldwell in a dive bar, before departing on a mission to renegotiate access to clean drinking water with a man called The Colonel, a shady figure with a small militia at his disposal.

Over the course of the demo, we saw brutal combat, an incredibly tense sequence involving a basement full of zombies, and the surprising way in which even the smallest choices can play out. In just 40 minutes, the choices Aiden made resulted in the death of a key NPC, and an entirely new area of the map opening up when Aiden opted to drain the hoarded water supply.

We were told that this freshly drained area was an entire region of the game’s open world with its own quests, enemies, and characters – an area that some playthroughs would miss entirely if they made different choices. Fascinating stuff, and you won’t want to miss seeing it in action with your own eyes.

Of course, there’s also every chance that Techland is planning to show off an entirely new section of gameplay separate to what was shown at E3 2019. We’ll just have to stay tuned to find out for sure.

Techland

Dying Light 2 doesn’t have a solid release date yet, but we know it’ll be arriving at some point in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Techland also recently announced that it’ll be coming to next-gen consoles somewhere down the line, too.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]