EA Announces Major Changes To FIFA 20 Career Mode

EA

EA has revealed a string of substantial new changes coming to the FIFA 20 Career Mode for PS4, Xbox One, and PS4. Longtime fans of the football franchise will know that the mode has remained relatively untouched for the last few years, but that’s about to change.

In a blog post, EA revealed its plans to “breathe new life” into the FIFA 20 Career Mode by introducing dynamic press conferences, updates to player potential, and more in an effort to build a “variation of ever-changing stories that would surface to our players through pre- and post-match press conferences and player conversations.”

EA

Perhaps the biggest new change to FIFA 20 Career Mode is the ongoing task of managing morale, which you’ll have to do by rotating your starting 11, managing player requests and wage expectations, and shortlisting transfer targets.

Basically, every choice you make in Career Mode will have an impact on your squad’s overall morale, which in turn plays a key role in each player’s overall ratings – so… be a good manager, I guess?

Obviously, it’s not as easy as all that. EA confirmed that journalists will ask your custom-made manager different questions “depending highly on the outcome, goals scored, opponent, time of season or stage of competition, and more.” You answers here will inevitably have an effect on your players, so be on your toes.

Managers will also be able to talk with players via a “messaging app-like interface,” where they’ll have to deal with all manner of requests from players – both negative and positive. EA wrote that ” The manager will have to find ways, either through direct actions or by communicating his/her stance in order to mitigate and solve these situations.”

Finally, in a first for the series, FIFA 20 will let you create both male and female managers for the Career Mode, allowing you to choose gender, hairstyle, and skin tone, as well as customise outfits, equip accessories, and basically make yourself the dopest looking manager there ever was.

EA

EA has clearly made an effort to bring some major changes to a mode that FIFA fans have long agreed needed some kind of tweaking. The publisher made it clear that a lot of the updates to the mode have come as a direct result of player feedback, so be sure to head here for full details on all the impending changes.

