eBay To Take Action On PS5 Scammers

PS5 Console Ebay eBay

In the race to get hands on a PS5, scammers have been taking advantage of eager buyers. Now, eBay has pledged to take action.

Due the hectic nature of the PlayStation 5’s online launch and the subsequent frenzied restocks, many have turned to private sellers to try and get one of the next-gen consoles.

Advert 10

While there are a small number of sensible resellers, some even selling for the same price as retail because they managed to pick up two or three, there’s two bad groups: scalpers and scammers.

PS5 PHOTO EBAY 1 eBay

Just to clear up the difference, scalpers are resellers who purchase items at retail price and sell them for a profit. Sometimes, it’s for amounts in the ballpark of £100-£200 extra, while others reach for thousands more.

Scammers are those simply trying to mislead people. If you have a look for the PS5 on eBay, you’ll find numerous listings, often with extraordinarily high prices – at the moment, one is on offer for £15,000, a markup of around 3,300%.

Advert 10

However, some people are selling photos of PS5s with carefully worded listings. For example, one listing reads: ‘*Picture Of PS5* Ps5 Disk Edition Brand New Photo.’ A third reads: ‘Playstation 5 Disc Edition, Picture.’ A fourth reads: ‘Sony PlayStation 5 Photo Digital Edition 1TB Console – White.’

PS5 PHOTO EBAY 2 eBay

The descriptions often explain the purchase, with one reading: ‘I am selling a photo of my SONY PLAYSTATION 5 which will be printed on A4 photo paper.’

However, it’s understandable how some people may fly past the word ‘photo’ in a listing if its snuck in, especially when it’s close to Christmas and many are anxious to pick up the console.

Advert 10

PS5 PHOTO EBAY 3 eBay

As per Eurogamer, eBay isn’t taking these types of listings lightly and promises to do something about it.

In a statement, the site said: ‘We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users. We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers.’

PS5 PHOTO EBAY 4 eBay

Advert 10

It added: ‘For any purchase, but especially highly priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform.’

It’s a stressful time for those hunting for a PS5, so be careful when you’re shopping online from third-party sellers.