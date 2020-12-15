Elon Musk Trolls Cyberpunk 2077 Over Mass Glitches PA Images/CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a disappointment for many console owners, as the game has been riddled with bugs. Naturally, this has led to a lot of memes and comments online, with the most notable troll being Elon Musk.

Many would have thought that when Elon Musk became the second-richest person in the world, he may not be able to spend as much time on social media. However, the business magnate is still managing to keep up with Twitter, and has gone on to troll the creators of Cyberpunk 2077.

The game received major backlash upon its release, after eight years of development. Many players have been underwhelmed by the game because of frequent bugs and issues on the console versions of the game, which make up more than 40% of its sales. After a statement from developer CD Projekt Red, Elon Musk decided to respond.

In the Twitter post, CD Projekt Red apologised for the quality of the game on consoles and offered refunds for those who did not want to wait for a series of patches in the coming months. In response, Musk screenshotted an image of an incredibly downtrodden Reddit user who had taken the time to share their extreme dissatisfaction with the game.

The Twitter exchange can be seen below:

Fans of Musk appear to love the response, with plenty of users liking and retweeting the dramatic statement made by a former fan of CD Projekt Red. Despite his response, it seems that the owner of SpaceX and Tesla has been enjoying the game. The businessman responded to a question about whether he played it, and it seems he experienced the PC version over the weekend.

With plenty of updates scheduled for Cyberpunk 2077, many will hope the game improves and doesn’t become a longstanding joke among gamers. Some have drawn comparisons to the bugs that The Witcher 3 experienced at launch before becoming an incredibly successful game, but the reception of Cyberpunk 2077 has been significantly worse.

Whether a poor player can stop crying himself to sleep at night soon remains to be seen. At the moment, February appears to be the time-frame to get the game to a satisfactory state, but this may be too little too late for some players who were excited by the long-anticipated and much-delayed title.