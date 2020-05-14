Epic Games Is Giving Away Grand Theft Auto V For Free On PC Today Rockstar Games

As of today, Epic Games Store is giving away the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V, completely free of charge.

Advert

The game, which is now – unbelievably – almost seven years old, will reportedly remain free until May 21.

As is usually the case with Epic Games Store offers, players who add this game to their library within the promotion window will get to own it for keeps.

Grand Theft Auto V Rockstar Games

Long-time fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have been surprised and thrilled by this turn of events, especially given the enduring popularity of the game.

Advert

As reported by Game Pressure, Grand Theft Auto V was the second biggest bestseller on the UK market during the week ending May 9, just one step behind wildly popular newbie Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Across the pond, the game has remained in the US top 20 bestselling games for almost 80 months, climbing to seventh position in March.

An official synopsis for the game is as follows:

When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the US government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other

Grand Theft Auto V Rockstar Games

All you need to do to take advantage of this offer is to open a completely free Epic Games Store account.

You can check out Grand Theft Auto V – plus plenty of other free-to-play games – on the Epic Games Store website.