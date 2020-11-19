Every PlayStation 5 Game Available To Play Now

Every PS5 Game Available To Play Now Sony Interactive Entertainment/PlayStation Studios

The PlayStation 5 is finally here. The next question is… which game will you play first?

We’ve had to endure months of teases. A little clip here, another trailer there. The wait has been long and tiresome – but today, November 19, gamers everywhere are getting stuck into their brand-new PS5.

If you were lucky to nab a pre-order, today will likely be spent either playing the PS5, or ogling your next-gen console. Either way, you need to decide which game will have the honour of christening your PS5.

In order to make things easier for you, we’ve had a look and put together a list of PS5 games you can play right now, no questions asked. We’ve not included older PS4 games getting PS5 upgrades or Game Boost – you can see those titles here.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man: Remastered

Spider-Man PS5 Miles Morales Insomniac Games

Miles Morales was briefly introduced in 2018’s Spider-Man. Now, Insomniac Games has returned with a solo adventure for the new web-head, complete with a next-gen vision of a snowy New York, impressive new powers, his own feline compadre, 60fps gameplay and ray-tracing. If you pick up the Ultimate Edition, you’ll also get a remastered version of the original title.

Price: £49.99 for the Standard Edition, £69.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War Activision

If mainstream gaming in 2020 could be defined by one word, Warzone would be a contender. Not to worry – fans of the ubiquitous battle royale can still access it in Black Ops Cold War, the latest entry in the FPS franchise, this time under the care of Treyarch. Choose from Warzone (on Modern Warfare’s engine), the campaign, fast-paced multiplayer or, perhaps best of all, the return of Zombies.

Price: £64.99 for the cross-gen bundle.

Demon’s Souls

Demon's Souls PlayStation Studios

Throughout the 2010s, many will be familiar with FromSoftware’s devilish titles. Whether it’s the crippling punishment of Dark Souls or the hyper-gothic, lightning-fast violence of Bloodborne, rage-quitting is a rite of passage. Demon’s Souls, the original ‘Soulsborne’ game, has been given a fresh lick of paint for PS5 from Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the Shadow of the Colossus remake. ‘Git gud.’

Price: £69.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed valhalla 2 Ubisoft

‘Wars will rage. Kingdoms will fall. This is the age of the Vikings.’ After recent expeditions to Egypt and ancient Greece, the latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running action franchise sees Eivor, a Viking clan leader, lead his people to a new life in 9th century England. There’ll be longships, massive cats and, of course, a lot of blood.

Price: £59.99 for the Standard Edition, £84.99 for the Gold Edition.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro's Playroom Sony Interactive Entertainment

Astro’s Playroom is a delightful little platformer built to showcase the new features of the PS5, whether it’s its immense speed or the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, allowing you to feel grooves, bumps and falls more than ever before. Here’s the best bit – it comes pre-installed on the console at launch.

Price: Free.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy a Big Adventure Sony Interactive Entertainment

Little Big Planet’s cute mascot has become one of PlayStation’s most recognisable faces. Now, he’s been given his own solo outing, making use of the PS5’s powerful tech and its new Cards system. ‘Can you save Craftworld from the dastardly Vex and his nightmarish Topsy Turver device… and become the Knitted Knight of legend?’ Only time will tell.

Price: £59.99 for the Standard Edition, £79.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Godfall

Godfall Gearbox Publishing

Have you ever wished for a mix of God of War and Destiny? Well, you’re in luck with Godfall, Gearbox’s ‘first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG’, equipped with breathtaking, glitzy gameplay to really show off the horsepower of your next-gen kit. Whether you’re on your own or with friends, ‘adventure across exotic vistas, from the above-ground reefs of the Water Realm to the subterranean crimson forests of the Earth Realm’.

Price: £69.99 for the Standard Edition, £89.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, £99.99 for the Ascended Edition.

The Pathless

The Pathless Annapurna Interactive

Do you remember how incredible it felt to draw an arrow in Skyrim and fire it off into the distance? You could almost feel it in your hands. The Pathless, the latest title from the creators of ABZÛ, actually gives you that sensation by taking advantage of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers. You’ll be able to ‘perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds’.

Price: £29.99.

Bugsnax

Bugsnax Young Horses

Here’s the set-up: you’re a reporter who’s invited to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures by explorer Elizabert Megafig. While you solve the mysteries of the island, you’ll discover, hunt, and capture all 100 different species of Bugsnax, echoing Pokémon Snap with shades of the wackiness seen in Octodad.

Price: Free with a PS Plus subscription in November, otherwise £17.99.

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 Codemasters

The next-gen instalment of Codemasters’ racing series promises ‘breathtaking wheel-to-wheel pack racing on multiple surfaces including rugged terrain, harsh desert sands, snow, ice, tarmac, and more’, plus the return of Gymkhana. Again, this is another title banking on the features of the DualSense controller, said by the game’s technical director to be an ‘industry gamechanger’.

Price: £54.99 for the Standard Edition, £74.99 for the Amplified Edition.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Devil May Cry 5 Capcom

Unlike a number of PS4 to PS5 releases at launch, this is a premium remaster of the original title, with ray-tracing, support for high frame rates. As per the game page, ‘this next-generation graphics technology brings the already near-photorealistic world of DMC5 to a new level of unparalleled visual splendour’. Plus, you can also play as Vergil, Dante’s brother and arch-rival.

Price: £19.99 for the Standard Edition, £29.00 for the Deluxe Edition.

Observer: System Redux

Observer System Redux Aspyr

While we won’t be able to get our hands on Cyberpunk 2077 until December at the earliest, take a slow, brooding trip inside the corrupted, wicked atmosphere in 2084, with ‘a world ravaged by war and cyber-plague, where life is cheap and hope is scarce’. This acclaimed PS4 title, featuring late legend Rutger Hauer, has been given a PS5 do-over with three new side cases.

Price: £24.99.

Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs Legion Ubisoft

While released at the end of October for last-gen consoles, Watch Dogs Legion is still a fully-fledged PS5 title. After roaming around San Francisco in the previous title, players are placed in the shoes of… well, anyone really… in a full dystopian London. However, while attracting mixed reviews, critics estimated it’ll be terrific fun for ‘Watch Dogs fans and more die-hard anarchists’.

Price: £59.99 for the Standard Edition, £84.99 for the Gold Edition, £91.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Planet Coaster

Planet Coaster PS5 Frontier Developments

Once upon a time, hours upon hours upon hours were poured into building the perfect theme park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, with the biggest death-defying rides across a monstrous location with a slew of attractions. Now, you can revisit the ultimate procrastinator with Planet Coaster, with bountiful supplies and wacky ways to ‘build the coaster park of your dreams’, managing a living world with ‘unparalleled attention to detail’.

Price: £39.99 for the Console Edition, £47.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked All You Can Eat Team17

Break in your PS5 with both Overcooked and Overcooked 2, bundled together in this pristine All You Can Eat edition. The two titles have received upgraded 4K visuals, as well as ‘new levels, new chefs and new mayhem’, all exclusive to the new release. ‘Journey back to the Onion Kingdom for a feast of epic proportions.’

Price: £39.99.

NBA 2K21 Next Generation

NBA 2K21 2K Sports

You’ve got your superheroes, your warriors, your soldiers, your assassins. Round out your new collection with a sports title, specifically NBA 2K21, the next-gen innovation of the fan-favourite basketball series, ‘continuing to deliver an industry-leading sports video game experience on the current generation of gaming platforms… everything is game’.

Price: £64.99 for Standard Edition, £84.99 for Mamba Forever Edition.

GoonyaFighter: JigglyHapticEdition

GoonyaFighter JigglyHapticEdition Mutan

What do you mean you’ve never heard of GoonyaFighter JigglyHapticEdition? With adaptive trigger and haptic feedback support, the party fighting game ‘that allows anyone to casually engage in heated battles’ is officially available on PS5. Take control of your squishy fighter and duke it out alone in adventure mode, or with friends.

Price: £9.79.