Ex-Nintendo President Had To ‘Politely Decline’ Working On A Game With Kanye West
Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has revealed he had to politely decline Kanye West’s offer to make a game together.
The tech boss made the revelation during a recent episode of his podcast, Talking Games with Reggie & Herold, where he explained that the invitation came after West had spent some time with game director Shigeru Miyamoto during a previous E3 convention.
According to Fils-Aimé, the artist-cum-fashion designer asked to have a meeting with him before the pair met in West’s California office in Calabasas.
In the podcast, he explained, as per Nintendo Everything:
Part of [the meeting] was talking about what he was up to. He was experimenting with a piece of video game content; he wanted reactions to it. He comes out and says, ‘I want to work with Nintendo.’
We had so many different projects at Nintendo going on, the possibility of doing something with Kanye just wasn’t there, and so I had to find a way to politely decline this opportunity to work with him.
The tech guru went on to explain that he tried to let Kanye down gently, telling him, ‘You don’t want to work with us because we’re tough, we’re hard. All we do is push for the very best content. We would not be the type of partner you would want to work with.’
However, this only spurred the creative on further, with Ye responding, ‘Reggie, you’re exactly the type of partner I want because of that reason!’
It’s unclear exactly when the meeting took place, as it was described as being a number of years ago, however Reggie did note that Kim Kardashian was present, so it’s likely to have taken place in the past seven years while they’ve been together.
Although he didn’t explain how he did go on to tell the rapper no, he described the meeting as ‘interesting’, and said that ‘Kanye has such a passion for the video game space, and he’s a creator’.
In 2014, Kim released her own game, called Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which was free to download on iOS and Android. The game was created by Glu Mobile, after CEO Niccolo De Masi approached the reality star in 2013, which could have sparked Ye’s interest in creating a game for himself.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Gaming, Kanye West, Nintendo, Now
CreditsNintendo Everything
Nintendo Everything
Kanye West once tried to collaborate with Nintendo on a video game