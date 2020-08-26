Fall Guys Is The Most Downloaded PS Plus Game Of All Time Devolver Digital

Fall Guys only arrived earlier this month, but it’s already officially the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time.

Advert

Coming seemingly out of nowhere from Mediatonic, a small British developer, Fall Guys dropped on the PlayStation Store at the turn of August.

Offered up on PS Plus for free alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, many likely wrote it off as a fluffy indie title – including myself. However, one go on the game’s treacherous Whirlygig, and you’ll see the hilarious treasures that lie within.

PlayStation UK confirmed the news via its Twitter account, writing: ‘As of today, Fall Guys is the most downloaded PS Plus game of all time on a global basis.’

Advert

The company added: ‘Just think how many people will have learnt how see saws work by the end of 2020’, to which the Fall Guys account replied: ‘At the current rate… if we can teach just one person how a see saw works by the end of 2020, I’ll be most impressed.’

If you’re clueless right now, let me explain. Fall Guys sees players take control of a character known as a Bean. With this Bean, you’re entered into a selection of obstacle courses, races and team games all in pursuit of a lucrative crown.

If you’d like to see some Fall Guys gameplay, check out the video below:

It’s a bit like Xbox Live Arcade’s Doritos Crash Course meets Takeshi’s Castle. However, don’t be fooled by its innocent cartoon aesthetic, Fall Guys is fiendishly difficult at times but always absolutely hysterical to play with friends.

Fall Guys is still free on PS4 with a PS Plus subscription until the end of August. Get it downloaded, secure those dubs.