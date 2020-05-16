Fallout 76 Is Free To Download And Play All Weekend On PlayStation 4, PC And Xbox One Bethesda

Wastelanders, act fast: Fallout 76 is free download and play all of this weekend.

As of yesterday, May 14, the new release is completely free to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, through until Monday, May 18.

This, of course, means that if you’ve ever fancied giving it ago but aren’t sure if it’s worth your hard-earned pennies, you can now make your mind up for yourself and see if it’s worth the investment.

Fallout 76 is classed an online-only game, which means you need to have Xbox Gold or PlayStation Plus subscriptions to get your hands on the free weekend trial.

The new expansion pack includes several new non-player characters into the game, following requests from players. Bethesda has also altered quests and how currency works in the game.

While the new update is pretty exciting for Wasteland fans, if the 2020 roadmap for the game is anything to go by, it’s only going to get better.

According to the roadmap, Bethesda plans to introduce seasons, a huge rebalance of combat and rewards for Dwellers playing at all different levels, C.A.M.P. Shelters, Legendary Perks as well as the start of a year-long Brotherhood of Steel story arc.

The developer says the introduction of the new seasons will ‘result is a more engaging, flexible, and fun experience for all types of players’.

What are you waiting for? Download Fallout 76 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC now to enjoy your free weekend trial.