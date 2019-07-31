Fallout-Inspired RPG The Outer Worlds Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Obsidian

Good news, everyone! Obsidian Entertainment’s promising looking Fallout-inspired space RPG The Outer Worlds will be coming to Nintendo Switch following the game’s October 25 launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

When Nintendo first unveiled its home console/handheld hybrid a few years back, many feared that the (what they considered to be) underpowered hardware would deter third party developers from bringing their games to the console, and that it’d go to the same way as the Wii U.

Obsidian

Fortunately, that hasn’t happened, and more and more developers are bringing increasingly ambitious ports to Switch, with the likes of DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood, and even The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt managing to cram themselves into the hardware through a combination of technological savvy and – presumably – black magic.

Matthew Singh, a senior producer at Obsidian Entertainment, confirmed the Switch release of The Outer Worlds (not to be confused with the excellent Outer Wilds), though stopped short of telling us exactly when it’ll hit the console. Hopefully it won’t be too long after the other versions, but Switch ports presumably take a little extra work, so I’d imagine it could be a least few months on from October.

You can check out the reveal trailer below, although I do find the fact that it’s mostly footage of Singh talking about the game with very little footage of the game itself a touch concerning. Then again, Switch ports very rarely disappoint, so I remain optimistic.

The Outer Worlds port is in the capable hands of Virtuous, a who previously got L.A Noire and Dark Souls Remastered on Switch. Having played and enjoyed both of those ports, I feel fairly confident that The Outer Wilds on Switch is in safe hands.

Given that I don’t think anybody expected to see The Outer Wilds (or indeed The Witcher 3) come to Nintendo’s current console, it’s an exciting time to be a Switch owner. Clearly, pretty much anything has a chance of being announced for it these days. I’ll just wait here patiently for my port of GTA V.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]