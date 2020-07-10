Far Cry 6 PSN Leak Confirms Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito Will Star

Far Cry 6 Ubisoft/Sony Pictures Television

Far Cry 6 has been leaked on the PlayStation Store – confirming Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito as its big bad.

The next instalment in the brutal open world franchise is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on February 18, 2021, with a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X for those who already own the game.

Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad as well as starring in The Mandalorian, will play a major role as the dictator of Yara, ‘the largest Far Cry playground to date’.

The game’s official listing leaked on Hong Kong’s PlayStation Store, revealing story details and what to expect gameplay-wise from the next title in the long-running series. The listing has since been removed.

The listing’s synopsis reads:

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.

While not explicitly confirmed, it’s evident from the description and cover art that Esposito will play the part of Anton – finally, we may get a villain to rival Far Cry 3‘s Vaas.

As for those playing the game, you’ll take on the character of Dani Rojas, ‘a local Yaran and become a guerilla fighter to liberate the nation’.

The listing adds:

Fight against Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date with across jungles, beaches and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.

It all sounds pretty par-for-the-course for Far Cry. Just how big could this world be? The series has taken us to a variety of locations, whether it be Africa, the Himalayas or Hope County.

If all details in the listing are correct, the sixth game will also have a two-player multiplayer mode and a number of pre-order bonuses, such as the ‘state-of-the-art Discos Lobos weapon’ and ‘skin for Chorizo’.

While Ubisoft haven’t officially revealed the game, you should expect a trailer very, very soon – this weekend, actually. In lieu of E3, Ubisoft is holding an event this Sunday, July 12.

Far Cry 6 is set for release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on February 18, 2021.