Far Cry 6 Widely Condemned For Cockfighting Mini-Game

Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 has been condemned for the inclusion of a mini-game which allows players to take on the role of a rooster and become embroiled in a cockfight.

The newly released video game is set on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara and follows protagonist Dani Rojas on their journey to overthrow the dictatorship ruled by Anton Castillo, though during play gamers also have the opportunity to collect and control roosters in the minigame.

The challenge is set up in the style of a fighting game, complete with a character select screen, special moves, and multiple rounds, and while some players have welcomed the change of pace, others have slammed the decision to include cockfighting.

Following the release of Far Cry 6 last week, the Senior Manager of PETA’s Latino branch, Alicia Aguayo, shared a statement slamming the mini-game.

It read:

Turning a horrific blood sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat–style video game match is a far cry from real innovation, as today’s society is strongly opposed to forcing animals to fight to the death. Roosters used in cockfights are fitted with sharp spurs that tear through flesh and bone, causing agonizing and fatal injuries.

Aguayo has urged Ubisoft to remove the ‘reprehensible’ cockfighting game from Far Cry 6 and replace it with ‘one that doesn’t glorify cruelty.’

Cockfighting is still considered legal in Cuba, which is said to have been the inspiration for Yara. The animals are not shown bleeding in the game, nor do any die during the fights, though they do lose feathers as they go beak-to-beak with the other roosters.

Some social media users have echoed PETA’s beliefs regarding the game, with one Twitter user questioning why ‘more people arent bothered by far cry 6 [sic] having a cock fighting mini game.’

They added: ‘People would feel differently if it were a dog fighting minigame. its not like, hunting or w/e, its just brazen animal cruelty. that sh*t is weird, man.’

Another tweet reads: ‘Ugh. I hope the cock fighting mini game in Far Cry 6 is optional (as in: you don’t have to play a round to further the main story/isn’t linked to any trophies) because I am not ok with stuff like that.’

Far Cry 6 is the latest game to be targetted by PETA for its content, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons having previously come under scrutiny for its in-game museum and treatment of fish.

At the time of writing, October 13, Ubisoft does not appear to have publicly commented on the backlash.