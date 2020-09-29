FarmVille Is Finally Shutting Down After 11 Years Zynga

After 11 years, FarmVille is officially shutting down forever.

Anyone who spent time on Facebook pre-2012 will remember the constant tide of notifications. Each and every day, whether you played it or not, FarmVille would assault you.

It was a simpler time, before social networking grew to become the ubiquitous beast it is now, when people would buy Facebook gift cards to pay for extras. While it’s been a while since most people tended to their crops, it’s still sad to see the game go.

FarmVille launched back in 2009, eventually spawning FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape and FarmVille 2: Country Escape on iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and Facebook Gaming –- there’s even a third on the way. Back in March 2010, it was at its peak, with 84 million monthly active players and a daily record of 34.5 million players

However, due to Adobe ceasing its Flash Player distribution and updates across all web browsers, with Facebook also stopping its support of Flash games on its platform after December 31 this year, the mini-simulator no longer has a place.

In a post on its website, the game’s developer and publisher Zynga wrote:

We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you.

In-app purchases will still be available until November 17, before FarmVille shuts down on December 31. ‘We hope that the in-game experiences we’ve developed over the years have provided you with the highest level of entertainment that we strive to fulfill here at Zynga,’ the company added.