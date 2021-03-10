FaZe Clan Cuts Ties With Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard After He Uses Anti-Semitic Slur On Twitch

MainTeamSports/Twitter/PA Images

FaZe Clan has officially cut ties with Miami Heat’s Meyers Leonard after he used an anti-Semitic slur on Twitch.

The NBA player became the subject of controversy when a clip of him playing Call of Duty spread on social media, with many taking issue with his use of a slur in the middle of a game.

Leonard, a notable streamer with more than 58,000 followers prior to his Twitch account appearing to be suspended, joined the esports organisation in 2019.

In a statement posted to Twitter, FaZe Clan wrote, ‘We were incredibly disappointed to hear Meyers’ stream today. FaZe does not tolerate hate speech or discriminatory language of any kind. While Meyers is not a member of FaZe, we are cutting ties with him. This community has so much growing to do. Let’s be better together.’

In the clip, the 29-year-old can be heard exclaiming ‘f*cking cowards, don’t f*cking snipe at me, you f*cking k*ke b*tch’ while playing Warzone on a livestream.

Other gaming companies, such as Origin PC, Scuf Gaming and Astro Gaming, have also confirmed they’ll no longer be working with him. The latter firm said it was ‘committed to creating an inclusive gaming environment and one that combats racism and other forms of discrimination, retaliation, and harassment’.

He’s since apologised for using the slur in a large social media statement. On Instagram, he wrote, ‘I am deeply sorry for using an antisemitic slur during a livestream yesterday. While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.’

He added, ‘I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it. I acknowledge and own my mistake and there’s no running from something like this that is so hurtful to someone else.’

The NBA said it’s investigating Leonard’s use of the slur, stating that it ‘unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech’ and is in the process of gathering information.

Miami Heat also released a statement that read, ‘The words used by Meyers Leonard were wrong and we will not tolerate hateful language from anyone associated with our franchise. Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely. The Miami Heat will cooperate with the NBA while it conducts its investigation.’

