Final Fantasy XIV Icon Changed After Triggering Players’ Trypophobia

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 01 Aug 2021 13:00
Final Fantasy XIV Icon Changed After Triggering Players' Trypophobia Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV has been forced to change its icon in the wake of players’ complaints.

The game‘s icon is made up of  four weapons, known as nouliths – one of which is overlapping into another.

The icon was introduced as part of the Endwalker expansion, and while it wasn’t a particularly large update, the designers were soon inundated with criticism after unwittingly triggering some players’ trypophobia.

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)Square Enix

The definition of the condition given on Verywell Mind reads, ‘Trypophobia is an aversion or fear of clusters of small holes, bumps, or patterns. When people see this type of cluster, they experience symptoms of disgust or fear. Examples of objects that might trigger a fear response include seed pods or a close up image of someone’s pores.’

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida said of the icon update:

When we released new details for sage and reaper on the special site, we also included their icons not thinking that they were particularly big reveals. However, we soon received feedback from players all over the world, who told us that the sage icon made them uncomfortable or fearful.

With this in mind, the team have since updated the icon to remove the holes the weapons had in them to put trypophobic players at ease.

New Final Fantasy icon (Square Enix/Kotaku)Square Enix/Kotaku

Discussing the new icon, Yoshida said, as per PC Gamer, ‘The design concept is unchanged with the icon being based on the four nouliths which form the sage’s armament. The holes in the original design were added for detail, but they ended up appearing as a cluster. To address the problem, the new icon reduces the holes while accentuating the design concept.’

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker is scheduled for release November 23.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Gaming, Square Enix

