First Look At Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Next-Gen Game Emerges Online
So bright, so beautiful, my precious: stills from the upcoming Lord of the Rings: Gollum game have emerged online.
There’s been some absolutely superb Middle Earth games over the years. Return of the King on the PS2 was a stone-cold classic, and slaughtering orcs never got old in Shadow of Mordor.
However, as we approach the dawn of the next-generation of gaming, a new title is on the way. Lord of the Rings: Gollum is based around the stealth adventures of our precious Smeagol, and we’re finally getting a glimpse of what to expect.
New screenshots from the game made their way onto German news site GameStar, unveiling the gloomy, eccentrically envisioned version of Middle-earth from Daedalic Entertainment. Not much in the way of gameplay is revealed, bar a screenshot showing four choices of dialogue.
The firm’s CEO, Carsten Fichtelman, explained in an earlier interview with The Daily Star that his team wanted to ‘find their own vision of Middle Earth, which can’t be the same as the movies’.
He added:
This shouldn’t be too arty or artificial, as we also discussed how deep we should go into ‘uncanny valley’. Since this is a game about Gollum, if you imagine gameplay, stealth is the obvious choice as opposed to combat with a sword.
We would really like to find a solution that is timeless. As Lord of the Rings has now been out there for more than 60 years, we’d like to create this first game about Gollum that will stand out for the next 20-30 years.
Daedalic is very keen to step out of the behemoth shadow of the Oscar-winning feature film trilogy. ‘Peter Jackson went to the same people 20 years ago as I did in 2014. We then had discussions for some years and finally acquired the license,’ Fichtelman said.
He added:
Of course, in the past, we have the Sierra, Warner Bros and Turbine with their own vision, but when it comes to the PC/Console premium, I am not aware of any other company in the industry with the license right now.
Whatever happens from two years from now till the release in 2021, no one knows, but we need to find our own place in the universe and we only have good ideas for that.
While there’s no exact release date bar sometime in 2021, Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to drop on next-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
