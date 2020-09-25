Former PlayStation VP Couldn't Get A PS5 Pre-Order @amboyes/Twitter/Sony

The PlayStation 5 has proved to be that popular that not even PlayStation’s former vice president could pre-order one.

The long-awaited new consoles became available to pre-order on September 17 and within hours they were sold out at several UK retailers.

While you would have thought past and present PlayStation employees would be given some special treatment – it turns out that they’re just like every other gamer in trying to get their hands on the PS5.

Taking to Twitter to share his sadness was Adam Boyes, PlayStation’s former VP, who found himself unable to pre-order the console.

In the tweet he shared on September 18, Boyes said:

I’m sad to not have been selected for the PS5 pre-order website signup Loudly crying face but I am happy for everyone that did get chosen! To be honest, I would rather it go to a deserving fan and gamer – I’ll be (socially distanced) camping out day 1 at a store near me!

Former PlayStation head of global second-party games Gio Corsi replied to the tweet saying he hadn’t managed to get his hands on one either adding that the two could ‘sad together’.

Someone else responded to the tweet saying that they were ‘p*ssed off’ Boyes didn’t get a free console after all he did for Sony. Boyes replied to the guy, ‘They don’t owe me anything, my dude. I loved my time there, and my time there is over.’

While I can’t give Boyes a PS5, I sure as hell would give him a hug.

