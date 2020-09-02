Fortnite Fans Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman At New Black Panther Statue

Fortnite Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With Black Panther Statue Marvel Studios/Epic Games

Fortnite players are paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman at its new in-game Black Panther statue.

Tributes have been circulating social media ever since the 43-year-old’s death, whether it be kids holding memorials with their toys or his co-stars’ posts online. Most recently, Michael B. Jordan wrote, ‘I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.’

Epic Games has crafted its own tribute, with players noticing a Black Panther statue on the map; lifted straight out of Wakanda and placed into the battle royale game for fans around the world.

Panther’s Prowl is the latest addition to Fortnite‘s Marvel-themed season, just west of Misty Meadows. As you approach, it even has its own music.

A spokesperson for Epic Games told Kotaku, ‘As with the rest of the world, we were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther monument arrived this morning as part of a previously-planned narrative for the new Chapter 2 – Season 4 season.’

If you have a quick search on Twitter, you’ll see hundreds of players uploading screenshots standing next to the monument. One user wrote: ‘Tribute to the great T’Challa in Fortnite. Let’s get that Black Panther skin.’

In some particularly wholesome clips, players gather at the statue to pay their respects, without resorting to any conflict. They simply collect their loot and walk away afterwards.

Silver Surfer was recently added to the game, with leaks revealing planned skins for Black Panther, as well as Hulk, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel. Dataminers also uncovered superhero powers to come, with the Wakandan hero’s ability to absorb kinetic energy and inflict it upon his foes reportedly due to be added.

However, this comes with a caveat for Epic and Marvel: fans want to see all proceeds from Black Panther skins donated to charity. A respectable wish, one they’d be foolish not to follow.