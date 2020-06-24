fortnite hosting christopher nolan watch party 1 Warner Bros/Epic Games

Listen up folks, because I’ve got the movie/video-game crossover you’ve all been waiting for: Fortnite meets Christopher Nolan.

I know, I know, you’ve already experienced that crossover. Except you haven’t, at least not at this level because Epic Games just announced it will air three (three!) different Christopher Nolan movies in Fortnite‘s new party royale island this Friday, June 26.

That’s right folks; in just two days time you’ll be able to sit back, relax and enjoy the likes of Inception, Batman Begins and The Prestige as part of ‘Movie Nite’ – a virtual watch party from inside the game.

Epic Games

The party royale island debuted in April as a nonviolent social space, separate from the main battle royale island. In just a few months, the feature is already proving a hit, with a music venue that has featured virtual performances from the likes of Diplo and Deadmau5.

It doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon either, with another virtual concert series featuring Young Thug and Noah Cyrus taking place tomorrow, June 25.

Back to Nolan though, and perhaps unsurprisingly this isn’t the first collaboration between Epic Games and the filmmaker; just last month, Nolan revealed the latest trailer for his upcoming film, Tenet, inside the game.

Unfortunately, this time gamers will only be able to watch one film in its entirety depending on their region. ‘Navigating distribution rights for different countries and languages for full movies is challenging,’ the Fortnite team said in a statement.

According to an online listing of showtimes, Fortnite players in the US will be treated to Inception with three separate screening times on Friday: 8am, 8pm and 11:55pm ET.

Players in the UK and Canada will be granted access to The Prestige from 12pm ET (5pm BST), and players in Brazil, Chile, and India will get the first instalment of Nolan’s Batman trilogy at 4am ET.

Well, who else can’t wait?! See you on Friday.

