Foxes In Ghost Of Tsushima Have Been Petted Almost 10 Million Times

If you’ve spent any of the last 10 days playing on Ghost of Tsushima, there’s a fairly big chance you’ll have come across one of the rogue foxes randomly lurking around the game.

And, if so, the chances are you might have been tempted to get down on your knees and give the furry fellas a stroke.

Well, you’re not alone, because in the first 10 days of Ghost of Tsushima’s release, 8.8 million foxes have been petted by players, which is pretty adorable when you think of it.

PlayStation announced the wholesome news in a tweet, detailing a few stats from the first 10 days of the game.

The tweet also revealed that there had been 156.4 million standoffs, 57.5 million duels and 139.4 million enemies who had collapsed in fear. There has also been 15.5 million photographs taken, 37.5 million Inari shrines honoured and 17.1 million bamboo strikes completed in the PlayStation exclusive.

It turns out it was Ghosts of Tsushima’s creative director, Nate Fox, who decided the foxes would be pet-able back in May.

‘Actually that was not always on the plan. We put in this business where the fox would guide you to shrines and the fox is lively, the fox is cute and people in Sucker Punch are demanding that they should be able to pet the fox,’ he told GamesRadar at the time. ‘So, you can pet the fox.’

Ghosts of Tsushima is available to download or purchase now – but don’t forget to give the furry fella a little pat on your way past.