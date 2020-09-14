Game Like An Evil Genius In This Scorpion Gaming Chair Cluvens

Fancy gaming like a top level boss? You can now buy a huge scorpion gaming chair that looks like it belongs somewhere in the Batcave.

The chair weighs 265 pounds, is 65 inches long, 47 inches wide and 82 inches tall when fully extended, so this probably isn’t something you can just squeeze into your bedroom.

The impressive chair is, obviously, in the shape of a scorpion. It’s got space for three computer screens lined up next to each other at the end of the scorpion’s tail hanging overhead. A keyboard rest is found on its pincer-esque chair arms.

Cluvens

Adding to the overall look, the chair has eight insect-like legs and, like an actual scorpion, the tale moves backwards and forwards depending on if you have the seat upright or reclining.

If that wasn’t enough to make your gaming chums green with envy, it’s also a massage chair so you can remain cool as a cucumber while playing an intense game of Call of Duty.

It also has heating functions for those cold, winter months when you simply can’t be bothered to get up and turn the heating on.

To fit it’s Batcave aesthetic, the chair is also set a price only Brunce Wayne would be able to afford, as it’s currently listed at $3,299 on Cluvens. You should also know that the chair doesn’t come with screen monitors, these are something you have to purchase and install yourself.

If the fancy chair still tickles your pickle despite the eye-watering price, you’ll be pleased to know Cluvens ships all over the globe and gives a three year warranty on the chairs upon purchase.