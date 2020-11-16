Gamer Builds Cardboard PS5 Because They Can't Afford Real One mckanmille0/eBay

In lieu of the real thing, a crafty gamer built a ‘PlayStation 5’ from cardboard.

Everyone is trying to get their hands on Sony’s next-gen console. The pre-order window was small and frenzied, selling out in what felt like an instant. More stock has been available in dribs and drabs; but if you’re not fast, you’re last.

In addition to not being able to grab one quick enough, there’s also the small matter of the price. For some, especially in the lead-up to Christmas, it’s not a feasible purchase. For this player, they had a temporary solution.

PS5 PlayStation.Blog

The PS5 looks to be an incredible piece of kit. Some critics have even hailed it asa ‘revolution’ for gaming, praising its lightning-quick load times, impressive graphical capabilities and its new DualSense controller, enhanced with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

There also an impressive range of games available, whether you decide to swing around a snowy New York in Spider-Man: Miles Morales or slay ghouls in Demon’s Souls.

Knowing they weren’t going to be jumping on the new console right away, one gamer indulged in some arts and crafts. For the controller, they simply printed off a picture of a DualSense pad and glued it to a piece of precisely-shaped cardboard.

CARDBOARD PS5 3 mckanmille0/eBay

For the console, they appear to have taken a box and placed two white cardboard panels on either side, mimicking the design of the console. There’s even two little slots for USB inserts if you look closely.

It was listed for sale by eBay user mckanmille0 for just $399.99 (plus $31 shipping if you’re in the UK). For a bespoke replica, that seems like a bargain… right?

CARDBOARD PS5 2 mckanmille0/eBay

In a wholesome message below the ‘console’, they wrote, ‘Took around three hours to make. Retail Price. Probably won’t be able to afford a real one ;(. But if someone actually considers buying this I would be beyond thankful.’

The eBay listing has since ended, so it’s unconfirmed whether somebody actually swooped up the replica or if the owner simply closed the page. One would hope it’s the former, so they can get themselves a brand-new PlayStation.

There’s two versions of the PS5 for gamers to buy: the standard console, which costs $499.99 (£449.99), and the Digital Edition with no disc slot, which costs $399.99 (£359.99).

Sony

Prices of games vary; for example, Spider-Man: Miles Morales costs £49.99, whereas Demon’s Souls (exclusive to the next-gen console) costs £69.99.

The PS5 is available to buy now in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. It’s being released across the rest of the world on Thursday, November 19.