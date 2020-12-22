Gamers Buy Each Other Christmas Jumpers For Consoles They Hate kellenbrent/Reddit

It seems that everyone has an opinion on which console is the best.

Whether you love the Xbox Game Pass or prefer exclusive content on PlayStation consoles, you will probably have strong opinions about the best console. While the console offerings are different, many find themselves debating about which system is better than the other.

Advert 10

Two staunch believers in their respective consoles have hilariously traded Christmas gifts, reminding us that there can be a common love amid the console wars. The two friends and co-workers, who frequently argue about which console is the best, surprised each other with fitting Christmas presents. Sharing the images on Reddit, it seems they have a very similar sense of humour despite their gaming differences.

This Christmas, each friend has a jumper of a console they hate. Safe to say, people love the idea, and many are now inspired by the gift exchange. Alongside the satisfaction of seeing someone pose with something they hate, there have also been comments about how similar the men look.

Advert 10

The two friends clearly have a great sense of humour, as well as a similar style. Going forward, it will be interesting to see if they both stick to their guns and back the next-generation of consoles from their favourite manufacturers. Either way, with cross-play games on both consoles it seems like these friends will be able to play together in the future. Although whether they’ll wear the jumpers while they play remains to be seen.