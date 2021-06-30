unilad
Gamers Call For Bully 2 After GTA 6 Reported Delay

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Jun 2021 09:30
Gamers Call For Bully 2 After GTA 6 Reported Delay

People are calling for Bully 2 to be released in the wake of Grand Theft Auto 6′s delay.

While GTA is undeniably one of the world’s most popular games, it appears as if people are more bothered about Bully 2′s release date.

The original Bully was released in 2016, and fans of the game have been waiting for its sequel ever since.

Bully

GTA 6 has recently been trending on social media in the wake of its rumoured release date, but Bully fans used it as an opportunity to rally for Bully 2 to be released.

As a result, Bully 2 itself began trending, leaving many people disappointed to find the reason for this wasn’t because it’s debut date has been announced.

One person tweeted, ‘GTA 6 is announced but I’m here still waiting for Bully 2,’ as another person said, ‘I’m at the point where I don’t even want GTA 6, I just want Bully 2′.

Someone else tweeted, ‘I saw Bully 2 trending and I got so f*cking excited, turns out its just trending cause of the GTA 6 news, my sadness is immeasurable.’

Another Bully 2 fan wrote, ‘Everyone should calm down about this recent GTA6 news. Isn’t it obvious? It’s going to take so long because we are getting Bully 2 first.’

It’s understandable that gamers are calling for Bully 2′s release, as it’s believed that GTA 6 won’t be coming out until 2025, according to GameSpot – a whole 12 years after GTA 5 was released.

With this in mind, they’re campaigning for Rockstar Games, Bully and GTA’s developer, to ease GTA fans’ disappointment by releasing Bully 2 in the meantime.

