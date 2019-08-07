Gears Of War 5 Limited Edition Xbox One X Is A Beauty

Microsoft

Gears of War 5 (or Gears 5 as Microsoft and The Coalition insist on calling it) releases in a matter of weeks, and the house of Xbox has decided to celebrate the occasion by releasing a limited-edition Xbox One X.

Look at it below. Marvel at its beauty. Drink in its majesty. It’s nice, isn’t it? Do you want it? I bet you do, you saucy thing you. If you’re so inclined, then this handsome limited edition white Xbox One X, adorned with a locust symbol covered in snow and ice will set you back $499 (around £410).

Quite why anyone would want to fork out over £400 for an Xbox One X at this point, when we already know Xbox Scarlett is coming Holiday 2020, is beyond me. Some people actually have quite a lot of money to spend on nice things though, so I guess well done to those people. Must be nice.

To be fair, the bundle also comes with an incredibly handsome wireless Elite controller, complete with its own handsome industrial aesthetic. If that’s not enough to swing the big spenders among you, it also comes bundled with digital editions of Gears 5, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4, along with one free month of Game Pass and Xbox Gold.

Of course, you can play every single one of those bundled games on Game Pass anyway, but having access to them without the need for a subscription service is a nice way to sweeten this particular pot.

Basically, this is the ultimate gift for Gears of War fans, short of getting them a working Lancer rifle – and given that gifting someone an automatic weapon with a chainsaw attachment would probably land all parties in jail, it’s probably best to stick with the Xbox.

Gears 5 is coming to Xbox One and PC on September 10, and The Coalition has promised it’ll feature the largest campaign and multiplayer the iconic shooter franchise has ever seen.

