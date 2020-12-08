Ghost Of Tsushima Wins Player’s Voice Award At The Game Awards

Ghost of Tsushima Thumb Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ghost of Tsushima has won the Player’s Voice Award at The Game Awards.

Sucker Punch’s samurai action-adventure title, which hit the PS4 earlier this year, was released to huge acclaim from critics and the public alike.

Ahead of the annual Game Awards on December 10, of which the winners are based on the votes of a jury and the public, the Player’s Voice Award is entirely down to the fans, who elected Ghost of Tsushima as this year’s winner.

Host Geoff Keighley announced the win on Twitter, which has already stirred up an interesting response. Many are happy with the win, believing it to be a deserving winner. However, there was a major contender throughout the voting period: The Last of Us Part II.

Early on in the second round of voting, Ghost of Tsushima held a 3% lead over Naughty Dog’s sequel, eventually dropping below as the final round began. Many thought The Last of Us Part II was set to win, with 43% of the vote as opposed to Ghost of Tsushima‘s 31%.

News spread fast on Twitter, prompting fans to vote in a bid to change the tide. Soon, Ghost of Tsushima took the lead. Some have speculated that the surge of votes came from the fiercest critics of The Last of Us Part II, which inspired needless, tedious controversy over its story.

One user wrote: ‘Please do not say [Ghost of Tsushima] doesn’t deserve the win as they clearly got many people to like the game to vote for them… this game was amazing from start to finish and that race for first with [The Last of Us] fans was a fun one!!’

Ghost of Tsushima is backwards compatible for PS5, running at 60fps thanks to Game Boost.

The Game Awards are set to take place with a virtual ceremony on December 10.