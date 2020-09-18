God Of War Director Secretly Confirmed PS5’s Ragnarok Over A Year Ago
God of War director Cory Barlog secretly confirmed PlayStation 5 game Ragnarok was happening over a year ago.
It was only officially announced yesterday, September 17, that God of War: Ragnarok was in the works – however, Barlog secretly let the news slip over a year ago.
Considering his position as creative director at SIE Santa Monica Studio and being on board since the game’s debut in 2005 if anyone could get away with a stunt like this, Cory Barlog would be that somebody.
Here’s yesterday’s trailer for God of War: Ragnarok:
While it was intially thought that yesterdays trailer was the first mentioning of the game, eagle eyed fans of Barlog’s noticed that actually confirmed the next instalment of the GOW franchise 12 months ago. In August 2019, he shared a thread of tweets reminiscing about the past six years.
The first tweet read:
Reminiscing about how crazy the last 6 yrs has been so I thought I would create a GOW BTS THREAD of photos + thoughts. Buckle up, gonna’ be long.
It all started out as scribbles and notes on a board and a stack of note cards. Big board image is an early breakdown of the story.
Barlog gave insight to the game’s production process from playing with swords and wearing ties to the office, to their first PlayStation Experience and the trips to London, Paris and Berlin to promote the game.
Basically, to cut a long story short, Barlog spelt out with the first letters of each tweet in a thread in April last year: ‘RAGNAROK IS COMING’.
With the thread going on for a whopping 17 tweets, it’s understandable how this got unnoticed at the time.
The secret message was discovered and shared on Twitter by Millicent Thomas who tweeted:
Whether God of War: Ragnarok was announced last year or not, gamers are still very excited for it to drop. One person tweeted, ‘NEW GOD OF WAR RAGNAROK I AM SO F*CKING READY OMFG’.
Another person said, ‘God of War Ragnarok is honestly the most exciting thing from the PS5 announcement’.
God of War: Ragnarok will be released 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Gaming, Cory Barlog, God of War, God of War Ragnarok, PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony
CreditsCory Barlog/Twitter
Cory Barlog/Twitter