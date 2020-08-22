Gotham Knights Finally Reveals The Court Of Owls

Gotham Knights Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

The Caped Crusader is dead: Gotham Knights has finally been revealed in an incredible trailer.

It’s been five years since Rocksteady Studios’s Arkham trilogy – Arkham Asylum, City and Knight – came to an end. It was a huge, significant chapter in gaming history that saw millions across the world take sanctuary under the cowl.

Since then, Batman has faded into the night, barely making a peep. There’s been countless rumours and theories about how the character would come back to consoles, and now we finally have an answer: say hello to the Gotham Knights.

Check out the first trailer for Gotham Knights below:

Gotham Knights will see players take on the mantle Robin, Red Hood, Nightwing and Batwoman. The villains? The Court of Owls, a secret crime organisation which has long controlled the city’s crime, almost like the Illuminati but with creepy masks and a band of assassins known as Talons.

It was announced during DC Fandome today, August 22, a 24-hour event set to showcase new footage from The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – it’s been dubbed the ‘largest gathering of talent, announcements and content reveals in the history of DC’.

Check out gameplay from Gotham Knights below:

Unlike the mainline Arkham trilogy, the game is being developed by WB Games Montreal, the creatives behind Batman: Arkham Origins, a prequel to Asylum which saw the titular hero go up against Black Mask and the Joker, among other villains.

IGN called it ‘as good as Batman: Arkham City in most ways, having inherited an outstanding combat system, but it lacks interesting ideas of its own, and it’s missing the polish and attention to detail that makes Arkham City and Arkham Asylum great action games’.

Court of Owls Gotham Knights Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

WB Games Montreal first teased a new Batman game back in September 2019, sharing imagery linked to the caped crusader on its Twitter feed. Soon after it was shared by Batman comics writer Scott Snyder, suggesting its link to the Court of Owls storyline – however, he later deleted the posts.

It also comes hot on the trail of Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game, further details of which are set to be announced later this evening at DC Fandome.

If there’s one way to test the mettle of next-gen gaming, it’s flying around a new vision of Gotham.

Gotham Knights will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PS4 and Xbox One in 2021.