Grand Theft Auto Leaker Claims GTA 6 Will Be Set In Vice City Rockstar

Rumours and speculation about Grand Theft Auto 6 have been rife for years. However, a new leak corroborates an exciting prospect: we might be going back to Vice City.

Advert

It’s been seven years since GTA V hit consoles. Since then, it’s been remastered for another generation of gaming, and it’s set for a further port to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year.

With the rampant, constant success of GTA Online, there’s been no major push for Rockstar to develop the next entry. However, with fans getting itchier for updates, the latest leak will provide some semblance of hype.

Grand Theft AUTO 5 Beach Rockstar

The leak came from Reddit user markothemexicam, who has a history of accurate predictions when it comes to Rockstar – he allegedly has a roommate that once was an employee of Rockstar North, however he was later let go along with 100 other staff members.

Advert

While the original post has been deleted, we’ve tracked down the details of the leak. The user claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be set in Vice City, the iconic Miami-esque location featured in two older titles. While the original was set in the 1980s, there’s been no details regarding the time period.

Vice City Grand Theft Auto Rockstar

The leaker’s roommate also spoke of programming features specifically related to the weather and how it affects surrounding NPCs. Apparently, the random weather systems will create some pretty incredible moments, such as people being struck by lightning.

As for when we’ll actually get anything in the way of an official announcement, he believes it’ll be sometime next year – however, he wasn’t definite on this, as the roommate wasn’t given a deadline.

Earlier this year, Kotaku reported GTA VI was in the early stages of development, with plans for it to be a ‘moderately-sized’ game that’ll be expanded over time. The most consistent rumour is a return to Vice City, with a single protagonist and a story supposedly inspired by Narcos.

The same user also had an earlier claim about an update coming to GTA Online: apparently, we might be going to a remastered Liberty City for a heist.

Grand Theft Auto IV Liberty City Rockstar

Advert

The now-deleted post read:

The new location is Liberty City. Niko Bellic is coming back, with his voice talent Michael Hollick. Roman Bellic is also coming back. The heist is about robbing gold reserves in Liberty City (10 million max take). Many freemode activities and Quick Jobs will be added to remastered Liberty City and future updates for PS5 will be based on Liberty City.

More details regarding Grand Theft Auto V’s port to next-gen consoles will be revealed over the next few months.