Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Is 16 Years Old Today Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas turned 16 years old today. More than a decade and a half since its release, the game remains just as much of a cult classic as it always did.

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but in my household growing up, the game created constant contention, over whether my 13-year-old brother and I (being eight at the time) should be allowed to play a game that had so much focus on the violent reality of life in the city of the game’s title.

Luckily for us, we came to a compromise; my brother was allowed to play while I was present, on the condition that he mute the sound so I wasn’t exposed to the foul-mouthed gangster lingo of the cartoon thugs. It felt like a small victory at the time.

Even at that tender age, it was clear that San Andreas was a pivotal shift in the world of gaming, and it’s unsurprising that all these years later, it’s still considered to be one of the greatest games of all time.

By 2011, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas had sold an impressive 27.5 million copies worldwide, and it remains the best-selling PlayStation 2 game ever.

In recent years there has been much debate over whether Rockstar Games should, or even could, remaster the iconic game, just like Activision and Vicarious Visions did with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. If they can make of a go of it, I say Rockstar could do it too.