Grand Theft Auto V Player Completes Entire Game Without Taking Any Damage

For possibly the first time in the game’s eight-year history, a Grand Theft Auto V player has completed it without taking any damage whatsoever.

Gamer UnNameD uploaded proof of the extraordinary full run to YouTube, revealing it took them 48 attempts to finally reach the end of the game without taking any hits.

Speaking as someone who gives up on things far too easily at times, I can only admire their dedication, especially given that this game usually takes around 47 hours to complete when you take into account the side missions.

No ordinary gamer, UnNameD was able to smash through their perfect run in just nine hours straight, all while using using a mod that would instantly kill them off if they were to take any hits. They also disabled Trevor’s ‘Red Mist’ abilities, and chose not to don body armour for the entire run.

Those in the comments section were left greatly impressed by UnNameD’s feat, with one person writing:

Wow great job! I can’t imagine how long it would take to memorize stuff like this and then for all the luck to come together.

Another said: ‘Congratulations! And you did nothing wrong, you shouldn’t archive this masterpiece the world deserves to see perfection is possible on gta.’