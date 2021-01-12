unilad
Advert

Grand Theft Auto V’s Franklin And Lamar Actors Recreate Roast Scene In Real Life

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Jan 2021 18:28
Grand Theft Auto V's Franklin And Lamar Actors Recreate Roast Scene In Real LifeGrand Theft Auto V's Franklin And Lamar Actors Recreate Roast Scene In Real LifePlayStation Haven/Rockstar Games

The actors behind Grand Theft Auto V’s Franklin and Lamar have recreated a hilarious roast scene from the game in real life.

It’s been nearly eight years since GTA V hit store shelves. Yet, in 2020, it still sold more than a million copies. Rockstar Games created a masterpiece that’s constantly played to death and discussed, with fresh memes appearing all the time.

Advert

As we all continue to explore and wreck havoc in Los Santos, two of the original title’s voice actors took the time to recreate a funny moment from the game.

Check it out:

Coming from PlayStation Haven, the clip shows Franklin (Solo Fonteno) and Lamar (Slink Johnson) walking out from the side of a house, with Lamar soon giving Franklin some personal advice.

Advert

He says: ‘Don’t hate me cause I’m beautiful, n****. Maybe if you got rid of that old yee yee ass haircut, you’d get some b*tches on yo dick. Nah, better yet, maybe Tanisha’ll call your dog ass if she quit f*ckin’ with that brain surgeon or lawyer she f*ckin’ with.’

It’s been shared all across social media, already racking up more than 258,000 views. One user wrote: ‘OK the meme is officially transcend, no one beating this lmfao!’

Check out Steven Ogg going full Trevor below: 

Advert

Another user commented: ‘Let’s appreciate the fact that these two legends took some time for us to do this meme and did take it to another level. This is Epicness.’ A third user wrote: ‘One of those moments where the meme becomes reality, and subsequently a historical moment.’

Clearly, GTA V is every bit as popular as it was in the 2010s.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List
News

Pro-Trump Rioter Breaks Down After Finding Out They’ve Been Put On No-Fly List

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack Of ‘Organic Food’
News

Capitol Rioter In Horned Hat Hasn’t Eaten Since Arrest Over Lack Of ‘Organic Food’

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered
News

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week
News

FBI Report Armed Protests Planned At All 50 State Capitols During Inauguration Week

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Gaming, Grand Theft Auto, meme, PlayStation

 