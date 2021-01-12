Grand Theft Auto V's Franklin And Lamar Actors Recreate Roast Scene In Real Life PlayStation Haven/Rockstar Games

The actors behind Grand Theft Auto V’s Franklin and Lamar have recreated a hilarious roast scene from the game in real life.

It’s been nearly eight years since GTA V hit store shelves. Yet, in 2020, it still sold more than a million copies. Rockstar Games created a masterpiece that’s constantly played to death and discussed, with fresh memes appearing all the time.

Advert 10

As we all continue to explore and wreck havoc in Los Santos, two of the original title’s voice actors took the time to recreate a funny moment from the game.

Check it out:

Coming from PlayStation Haven, the clip shows Franklin (Solo Fonteno) and Lamar (Slink Johnson) walking out from the side of a house, with Lamar soon giving Franklin some personal advice.

Advert 10

He says: ‘Don’t hate me cause I’m beautiful, n****. Maybe if you got rid of that old yee yee ass haircut, you’d get some b*tches on yo dick. Nah, better yet, maybe Tanisha’ll call your dog ass if she quit f*ckin’ with that brain surgeon or lawyer she f*ckin’ with.’

It’s been shared all across social media, already racking up more than 258,000 views. One user wrote: ‘OK the meme is officially transcend, no one beating this lmfao!’

Check out Steven Ogg going full Trevor below:

Advert 10

Another user commented: ‘Let’s appreciate the fact that these two legends took some time for us to do this meme and did take it to another level. This is Epicness.’ A third user wrote: ‘One of those moments where the meme becomes reality, and subsequently a historical moment.’

Clearly, GTA V is every bit as popular as it was in the 2010s.