Grand Theft Auto V's Michael Actor Hospitalised With COVID-19 ned_luke/Instagram/Rockstar Games

Ned Luke, who plays Michael in Grand Theft Auto V, has been hospitalised with COVID-19.

Luke took to Instagram to inform his 334,000 followers of the news, and described people working on the front line as ‘true heroes’.

Advert 10

He wrote on Instagram yesterday, January 17, ‘Yesterday [January 16] I was admitted to Emory John’s Creek with CoVid Pneumonia. This shit is real and it ain’t fun. I’ll be down for a while but I’m coming back strong as ever. Soon.’

The 62-year-old actor continued, ‘Take care and thanks for the support. The folks on the front line are true heroes. Support them.’

ned_luke/Instagram

People responded to the post sending their well wishes to him. The Walking Dead actor Jay Huguley wrote, ‘Love you brother’, while Tanner Zipchen said, ‘You got this!’

Advert 10

Meanwhile, fellow Grand Theft Auto V actor Shawn Fonteno commented, ‘WIT THAT YEEYEE ASS HAIR […] GET WELL BIG BRO WE WORK TO DO’. Responding to his message, Luke said, ‘This CoVid hair bout as yee yee as it gets big homie’.

Earlier this month it was reported that Grand Theft Auto V sold more than one million copies over the course of 2020, despite it having been released eight years ago, making it the third highest-selling game of the year.

Wishing Luke a speedy recovery!