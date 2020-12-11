GTA 6 Fans Want Rockstar To Take Its Time After Seeing Cyberpunk 2077 On Console Rockstar/CD Projekt Red

Fans have urged the creators of Grand Theft Auto 6 to take their time after the roll out of Cyberpunk 2077 proved to be laden with bugs.

CyberPunk 2077 — finally released earlier this week following years of development — was an immediate hit with PC players, even breaking a record for the highest number of concurrent players in a single-player game on Steam.

Advert 10

However, since its release on Xbox and PlayStation 4, it has been met with a barrage of criticism by players whose gameplay is being disturbed by bugs, poor texture and other issues.

Now, players are urging Rockstar Games to take its time with the newest GTA game, for fear of it having similar issues.

Grand Theft Auto Rockstar Games

One post on Reddit, titled ‘After playing Cyberpunk, R* should take its sweet time’, user ExoBoot described Cyberpunk 2077 on console as a ‘f*cking mess’.

Advert 10

‘I don’t care if GTA 6 is coming out in 2024, just don’t be rushed and give us an amazing experience,’ the post said.

One user replied: ‘A very good case study on why it’s a good idea to not announce a game 8 years before release,’ referencing CD Projekt’s announcement of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2012.

Another, who is clearly growing tired of waiting for GTA 6, said of Rockstar Games: ‘Agreed, but maybe that are a little too masterful at not rushing?? Maybe just be a little less masterful so I can play the game before I die.’

gta vice city Rockstar Games

Advert 10

It was first revealed that GTA 6 was in production in 2017, but since then details around the game have remained sparse.

One rumour, dating back to August, suggested that GTA 6 might be taking players back to Vice City.

The leak came from a Reddit user, markothemexicam, who alleged that his roommate was a former Rockstar North employee and has the lowdown.

According to the user, the game will also have programming features directly related to the weather, which could see players randomly being struck by lightning.

Advert 10

Rockstar Games

Last month, Rockstar Games revealed that GTA Online’s ‘biggest update ever’ will include a first-of-its-kind map expansion.

The update, which is expected to land before April 2021, was revealed in a teaser that shows players hacking into the ‘El Rubio Dossier,’ only to discover a new map consisting of a glamorous villa compound on an island.

Check out the teaser here:

Advert 10

Rumours of the map expansion first began when Gorillaz released a trailer for their single, The Valley of Pagans, which is set in GTA.

The full video was leaked online, and quickly deleted. But, eagle-eyed fans reported that the end of the video teased a new island location.