GTA 6 Game Testing ‘Begins’ As Fans Think Leak Means Good News For Release Date

Rockstar Games

Anticipation for GTA 6 has been kicked into overdrive following a very telling LinkedIn post.

Fans of the classic game series have been speeding to update their CVs after Rockstar Games Talent Acquisition Lead Kiran Kumar posted about a recruitment drive for game testers at Rockstar India.

The recruitment drive will take place in Pune on November 16 and 17, and if anyone ever told you filling your head with Grand Theft Auto-based knowledge was a waste of time, now you can prove them wrong.

Rockstar Games

Kumar included an image filled with further info within the post, complete with some gaming artwork in the distinctive style of Grand Theft Auto.

The post read:

Would you like an opportunity to work amongst some of the most creative talent in the video game industry? Rockstar India, developer of Grand Theft Auto & Red Dead Redemption, is hiring.

The gaming giant is looking to hire ‘freshers with knowledge and experience of Rockstar’s games up to two years’.

Kiran Kumar/LinkedIn

This call for game testers has sparked enthusiastic discussion as to whether the game in question is the long-awaited GTA 6. If this is indeed the case, then that would, of course, suggest GTA 6 is now at a playable stage, with a potential release date on the horizon.

The topic quickly hit Reddit, with eager gamers analysing the post for further hints.

One Redditor reasoned:

Interesting that they didn’t make something with either images of multiple Rockstar titles like RDR and GTA as it’s for Rockstar gmaes, or just their latest game RDR. Instead they specifically chose GTA 5, potentially hinting at what the playtesting is actually for, GTA 6. Because they would want playtesters who are interested in GTA in order to give good feedback.

Another mused:

Sh*t, I needa pack my bags for India. Definitely means that GTA 6 or something Rockstar is working on (Bully 2? Unlikely…? The banner has GTA on it so it’s probably for that) is nearing or is in the Alpha or BETA phase where they’re ready for game testers to play it and make sure everything is working and showing right. They would be at that phase, an early but playable build, at the point where they start to compile everything together.

Rockstar Games

Of course – despite the very telling artwork – there is as of yet no confirmation this recruitment drive is for GTA 6. Indeed, it could well be for the widely rumoured Bully 2.

However, this has given fans fresh hope of a 2020 or 2021 release date.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]