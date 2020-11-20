GTA Online Drops First Look At The Cayo Perico Heist Coming December 15

Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has just dropped a first look at GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist.

The heist, which comes as part of the game’s eagerly anticipated update, promises to be ‘the biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet.’

‘Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist,’ Rockstar Games wrote in a tweet.

You can check out the first-look here:

‘It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island,’ Rockstar Games said, when announcing the heist.

GTA Online players will be able to tackle the new heist on their own, or with up to three other players.

The latest clip comes after Rockstar dropped a teaser for the new update, which is set to land on December 15. The short-but-sweet clip appeared to show a glamorous villa compound on an island, which is believed to confirm the game’s first ever map expansion.

The 10-second clip begins with players hacking into the ‘El Rubio Dossier’, before a shot of a dead body lying washed up on the beach appears, with the name ‘John Doe’ above him.

