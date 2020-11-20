unilad
Advert

GTA Online Drops First Look At The Cayo Perico Heist Coming December 15

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 20 Nov 2020 15:50
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has just dropped a first look at GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist.

The heist, which comes as part of the game’s eagerly anticipated update, promises to be ‘the biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet.’

Advert

‘Prepare to infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer in Grand Theft Auto Online’s biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet: The Cayo Perico Heist,’ Rockstar Games wrote in a tweet.

You can check out the first-look here:

‘It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island,’ Rockstar Games said, when announcing the heist.

Advert

GTA Online players will be able to tackle the new heist on their own, or with up to three other players.

The latest clip comes after Rockstar dropped a teaser for the new update, which is set to land on December 15. The short-but-sweet clip appeared to show a glamorous villa compound on an island, which is believed to confirm the game’s first ever map expansion.

The 10-second clip begins with players hacking into the ‘El Rubio Dossier’, before a shot of a dead body lying washed up on the beach appears, with the name ‘John Doe’ above him.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

World’s First Complete T-Rex Skeleton Finally Revealed To Public 67 Million Years After It Was Buried
Animals

World’s First Complete T-Rex Skeleton Finally Revealed To Public 67 Million Years After It Was Buried

People Want Four Seasons Total Landscaping Added To National Register Of Historic Places
Life

People Want Four Seasons Total Landscaping Added To National Register Of Historic Places

Oxford University Students Vote To Ban Beef And Lamb At Campus Canteens
Animals

Oxford University Students Vote To Ban Beef And Lamb At Campus Canteens

Human Ageing Process Biologically Reversed For First Time Ever
Science

Human Ageing Process Biologically Reversed For First Time Ever

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Gaming, Grand Theft Auto, GTA Online, Rockstar Games

Credits

Twitter

  1. Twitter

    @RockstarGames

 