GTA Online Is Giving Every Player $2 Million for Free Rockstar Games

If you want to know what it feels like to be rich, jump on Grand Theft Auto Online today, because Rockstar Games is currently giving away $2 million of in-game money to every single online player.

It doesn’t matter which platform you use to play – PS4, Xbox One or PC – you can still get your hands on the digital dosh, which Rockstar hopes you will spend on all kinds of daft stuff for your character.

Starting on January 30, Rockstar began giving $1 million to every single GTA Online player and today, February 5, is the last day you can benefit from the free giveaway. Starting from tomorrow, February 6, until February 13, the gaming company is giving away another $1 million of in-game money. Literally all you have to do is get online and play.

So, if you log in and have a little play today, then log in tomorrow for another little play, you’ll be a whole $2 million richer. Well, in the world of Grand Theft Auto, anyway.

The cash will land in your Maze Bank within 72 hours of playing, however some players have reported not receiving their money – an issue which Rockstar Games is yet to comment on.

Meanwhile, the man who brought us GTA from the very first time is leaving Rockstar Games.

Rockstar

Dan Houser co-founded Rockstar in 1998 as a subsidiary of American video game publisher Take-Two Interactive, but after more than 20 years with the company he is set to leave on March 11.

The video game producer worked as a writer on numerous GTA games, as well as head writer on Max Payne 3, Bully and Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2. He also worked as a voice actor on some of the company’s projects.

Houser initially took a step back with an ‘extended break’ that began in spring last year, following the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 in November 2018.

Take-Two Interactive released a statement announcing Houser’s official departure, which read:

After an extended break, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.

Houser’s brother Sam, whom he founded Rockstar Games alongside, will stay on as company president.

In the meantime, hurry up and get on GTA to get that cash.