GTA Online Data Miners Find Secret UFO Mission Hidden In Game

GTA Online Players Find Secret UFO Mission Ten Years After Release Rockstar Games

A hidden mission involving a UFO has been discovered on GTA Online, according to dataminers.

The Game File Gurus uncovered the mystery mission within the game’s code after the Los Santos Summer Special update.

Of course, this isn’t the first time dataminers have found UFOs in the game’s code, and this ship is said to be virtually the same as those discovered in the past, except it’s much bigger.

The ship is believed to be linked to a new business battle, but most bizarrely, how to find the mission while in game play is still a mystery.

But, being the tech whizzes that they are, the Game File Gurus managed to force the mission to activate, despite still not knowing to how authentically activate it in the game.

The group released an image of the UFO on Twitter, promising that a video would be coming soon. Sure enough, the very next day, the video appeared on the group’s Twitter and YouTube account.

You can check it out here:

Once in the business battle (if you ever find it, that is), players will find themselves entering Fort Zancudo, located outside of Los Santos. There, they must find the UFO, which is located in the military base hangar.

According to reports, it seems as though the ship can’t be flown and players will instead find spaceship parts, which must be given to the NPC Omega.

If you’re thinking the UFO mission is a little off-trend for GTA, cast your mind back to the alien turf-war in GTA Online earlier this year.

With the dataminers discovering the hidden mission, it’s probably just a matter of time before Rockstar Games drops a hint or two on how to unlock the business battle – without having to hack into the coding to get it.

According to Gfinity Sports, the mission isn’t currently playable on GTA Online, which would make sense as to why no one has been able to find yet.

We’ll be keeping our eyes firmly peeled for updates from Rockstar.