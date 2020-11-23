unilad
Advert

GTA Online Update Allows Gamers To Play Heist By Themselves

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 23 Nov 2020 08:26
GTA Online Update Allows Gamers To Play Heist By ThemselvesGTA Online Update Allows Gamers To Play Heist By ThemselvesRockstar Games

Just days after Rockstar Games first revealed GTA Online’s ‘most daring and action-packed’ heist yet, fans have already been left wondering just what the new edition will entail.

The Cayo Perico Heist, which is set to land as part of a massive update on December 15, will allow players to ‘infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer.’

Advert

But, while heists like this would usually require players to take on the mission with a group of mates, or be forced to join a group of randomers, The Cayo Perico Heist will allow players to take on the eagerly anticipated heist solo.

You can check out a first-look at the heist here:

Many gamers, who opt to play the game alone rather than with friends, will be chuffed to know they won’t be stuck in a game with people they don’t know, however others have been left concerned that the heist will be too easy.

Advert

Of course, this is just presumptuous and not based on fact at all, at this stage. So far, Rockstar hasn’t given any details as to whether the level of difficulty will be adjusted at all to allow lone wolves to be able to tackle the heist.

Advert

Announcing the heist in a tweet, Rockstar wrote:

It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island.

This is going to be epic.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Matt Hancock Says Life Will Go Back To Normal ‘After Easter’
News

Matt Hancock Says Life Will Go Back To Normal ‘After Easter’

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph
Science

Asteroid The Size Of Golden Gate Bridge Heading Towards Earth At 56,000mph

Putin Says He’s Not Ready To Recognise Biden As US President
News

Putin Says He’s Not Ready To Recognise Biden As US President

Trump Skips Coronavirus Meeting With G20 Leaders To Play Golf
News

Trump Skips Coronavirus Meeting With G20 Leaders To Play Golf

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Gaming, GTA Online, Now, Rockstar Games

Credits

Comicbook

  1. Comicbook

    GTA Online Adding Divisive Gameplay Feature

 