GTA Online Update Allows Gamers To Play Heist By Themselves Rockstar Games

Just days after Rockstar Games first revealed GTA Online’s ‘most daring and action-packed’ heist yet, fans have already been left wondering just what the new edition will entail.

The Cayo Perico Heist, which is set to land as part of a massive update on December 15, will allow players to ‘infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer.’

But, while heists like this would usually require players to take on the mission with a group of mates, or be forced to join a group of randomers, The Cayo Perico Heist will allow players to take on the eagerly anticipated heist solo.

You can check out a first-look at the heist here:

Many gamers, who opt to play the game alone rather than with friends, will be chuffed to know they won’t be stuck in a game with people they don’t know, however others have been left concerned that the heist will be too easy.

Of course, this is just presumptuous and not based on fact at all, at this stage. So far, Rockstar hasn’t given any details as to whether the level of difficulty will be adjusted at all to allow lone wolves to be able to tackle the heist.

Announcing the heist in a tweet, Rockstar wrote:

It’s time to raise the stakes higher than ever before. You’ve broken a convicted spy out of Bolingbroke Penitentiary. You’ve saved the world from an egomaniacal tech billionaire. And you’ve beaten the odds to drain a casino of its cash. This time, you’re taking on an entire island.

This is going to be epic.