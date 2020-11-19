GTA Online’s ‘Biggest Update Ever’ Looks Like It Includes First-Ever Map Expansion

GTA Online's 'Biggest Update Ever' To Include First-Ever Map Expansion Rockstar Games

After weeks of rumours, Rockstar Games has revealed that the GTA Online ‘biggest update ever’ will include the game’s first ever map expansion.

The update, which is expected to land sometime before April 1, is the first of its kind in GTA Online’s seven-year history, thanks to the inclusion of a bigger map.

It comes after Rockstar dropped a new teaser for the update, as it showing players hacking into the ‘El Rubio Dossier,’ only to discover the new map, which consists of a glamorous villa compound on an island.

You can check out the short-but-sweet teaser here:

Things don’t stat too glamorous for long, though. As the teaser finishes with a shot of a dead body lying washed up, with the name ‘John Doe’ above.

Rumours surrounding the new map began earlier this week British band Gorillaz released a trailer for their single, The Valley of Pagans, which is set in GTA. The full music video was also posted online, but it’s since been taken down.

According to reports, the end of the video teased a new island location, and looking at the teaser from Rockstar, it was absolutely true.

John Doe seems to have a connection to El Rubio – although at this stage we’re not entirely sure what that is. It could be the name of the island, or as Comicbook points out, it could also be the name of some kind of criminal organisation.

So far, all we know for the sure is that the update will include a new heist and a new map.