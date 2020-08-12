Guy Creates Buddy System For Online Gamers After Fellow Player Fell Ill

We collated the information we had about them: full name; place of work; possible nearby towns they lived in etc. I reached out to one of my contacts who may have been able to help get in touch.

I was primed to ring their place of work, another community member was going to phone the local embassy, but thankfully they got back in touch confirming they’d managed to make a call and help on the way. At that point we got some direct contact details for them and kept talking to them on Discord until they were safely on the way to hospital, and then while they were in ER and again once they got home.