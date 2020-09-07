Guy Makes Playable Version Of Doom On Pregnancy Test Foone/Twitter/iD Software

Thanks to one Doom lover, now you can fight like hell… on a pregnancy test.

Conceived by iD Software, Doom was the ultimate first-person shooter. At a time when 3D graphics were at the crest of innovation, these developers threw players into a ‘deathmatch’ between demons and other soldiers, changing the course of gaming forever.

We’ve come a long way since the pixelated corridors of the 1990s. However, one programmer has managed the sort of remarkably unforeseen feat nobody would ever think of: playing the seminal game on an electronic pregnancy test.

Check out Doom on a pregnancy test in the video below:

Foone, a notable ‘hardware/software necromancer’, managed to get Doom working on a a 128×32 pixel monochrome display. The results aren’t particularly attractive, nor does it look much fun, but it works.

Previously, he’d managed to get a video of Doom working on the stick. ‘As I explained then, it wasn’t really PLAYING on a pregnancy test, it was just a video being played back, not an interactive game. Well, now it is. It’s Pregnancy Test Doom,’ he tweeted.

Explaining the process behind such an achievement, Foone wrote:

This is a replacement display AND a replacement microcontroller. I’m not using any of the original tester other than the shell. The existing CPU can’t be reprogrammed and the existing LCD can only show 4 things, so I had to replace both to make any changes. And the current version doesn’t even fit into the shell!

A scroll through Foone’s Twitter feed reveals the painstaking path to Doom’s success through Rick Astley and super-low-def clips of Skyrim.

Hopefully someone doesn’t pee on it.