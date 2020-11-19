unilad
Advert

Head Of PlayStation Turns Amsterdam Blue For PS5 Launch

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Nov 2020 09:39
Head Of PlayStation Turns Amsterdam Blue For PS5 LaunchHead Of PlayStation Turns Amsterdam Blue For PS5 Launchhermenhulst/Twitter/Sony

I’m not sure if we’ve mentioned it, but the PS5 is released today, November 19, and as a way to mark its release, the head of PlayStation turned parts of Amsterdam blue.

The highly anticipated release of the new console was of course going to be celebrated, and Hermen Hulst has gone above and beyond to do so.

Advert

Hulst shared a video on Twitter at midnight GMT today with a video of one of the city’s buildings flashing bright blue. Along with the video, Hulst wrote to his 81,000 followers, ‘We turned the city of Amsterdam blue for #ps5 launch.’

Replying to the video, one person wrote, ‘This is some crazy ass marketing Hermen, looks great!’, while someone else said, ‘Love seeing this in one of the most beautiful cities I’ve ever visited.’

Another person wrote, ‘This generation looks amazing! ahead the future is bright and I can’t be more excited’.

Advert

A few hours later he shared another video from Amsterdam-based developer Guerrilla’s studio, which was also lit up bright blue with PlayStation’s famous console symbols projected onto the building.

Hulst tweeted that Guerrilla had ‘dressed up their brand new studio for the occasion’.

Many people commented how, like the buildings, they were blue because they were unable to get their hands on one of the new consoles, which saw many UK retailers selling out any pre-orders they had faster than lightning.

Advert

However, if you’re one of the those unlucky individuals who didn’t manage to get one, we’re giving people the opportunity to win one – y’know, because we’re nice like that.

To win, all you have to do is give us your best excuse for cancelling plans to play PS5, and you may be the recipient of a brand-spanking new PlayStation 5 console. You can enter the competition and give us your excuses here.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Global Talent Search For ‘Gretas Of The Future’ Launched
News

New Global Talent Search For ‘Gretas Of The Future’ Launched

Pope Francis’s Instagram Account Caught Liking Model’s Picture
Viral

Pope Francis’s Instagram Account Caught Liking Model’s Picture

Oxford University Students Vote To Ban Beef And Lamb At Campus Canteens
Animals

Oxford University Students Vote To Ban Beef And Lamb At Campus Canteens

Trans Man Loses Supreme Court Battle To Be Named Father On Son’s Birth Certificate
Life

Trans Man Loses Supreme Court Battle To Be Named Father On Son’s Birth Certificate

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Gaming, Life, PlayStation 5, PS5

Credits

Hermen Hulst/Twitter

  1. Hermen Hulst/Twitter

    @hermenhulst

 