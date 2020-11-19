Head Of PlayStation Turns Amsterdam Blue For PS5 Launch hermenhulst/Twitter/Sony

I’m not sure if we’ve mentioned it, but the PS5 is released today, November 19, and as a way to mark its release, the head of PlayStation turned parts of Amsterdam blue.

The highly anticipated release of the new console was of course going to be celebrated, and Hermen Hulst has gone above and beyond to do so.

Hulst shared a video on Twitter at midnight GMT today with a video of one of the city’s buildings flashing bright blue. Along with the video, Hulst wrote to his 81,000 followers, ‘We turned the city of Amsterdam blue for #ps5 launch.’

Replying to the video, one person wrote, ‘This is some crazy ass marketing Hermen, looks great!’, while someone else said, ‘Love seeing this in one of the most beautiful cities I’ve ever visited.’

Another person wrote, ‘This generation looks amazing! ahead the future is bright and I can’t be more excited’.

A few hours later he shared another video from Amsterdam-based developer Guerrilla’s studio, which was also lit up bright blue with PlayStation’s famous console symbols projected onto the building.

Hulst tweeted that Guerrilla had ‘dressed up their brand new studio for the occasion’.

Many people commented how, like the buildings, they were blue because they were unable to get their hands on one of the new consoles, which saw many UK retailers selling out any pre-orders they had faster than lightning.

However, if you’re one of the those unlucky individuals who didn’t manage to get one, we’re giving people the opportunity to win one – y’know, because we’re nice like that.

To win, all you have to do is give us your best excuse for cancelling plans to play PS5, and you may be the recipient of a brand-spanking new PlayStation 5 console. You can enter the competition and give us your excuses here.