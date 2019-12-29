Henry Cavill Prefers Playing PC To PlayStation Or Xbox

CD Projekt RED/Netflix

Henry Cavill has taken the world by storm with his role in The Witcher, but he might have lost a few fans after admitting he prefers playing PC games over PlayStation or Xbox.

The 36-year-old brought to life solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in the popular Netflix series, which was released just in time for Christmas on December 20.

The Witcher is adapted from best-selling novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired a video game series ranking among the highest-grossing franchises on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Netflix

Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt takes inspiration from the video game character, which is evident in some of his scenes – one of the most recognisable almost certainly being the iconic bathtub scene.

I’m sure you’ll have come across the visual of Geralt in a bathtub in some form or another if you’ve been on any social media site recently, but the scene first blew up as a meme taken from the video games. Cavill’s recent take on the situation only served to add fuel to the fire.

Netflix

Anyway, with his character having been inspired by the video games, NME decided to ask the actor about his gaming console of choice. Given the long-running battle between Xbox and PlayStation, the interviewer presumably decided Cavill must belong to one of the two fanbases, so they asked whether the star preferred PS4 or Xbox One.

Cavill quickly came back with his answer – neither of the above.

Instead, he simply said:

PC.

PA Images

The actor explained his dad got him into PC gaming from a young age, though he’s not gone to the extent of building his own gaming computer yet.

He commented:

I have not quite ventured into building my own myself, I definitely have had custom PCs over the years. That’ll be the next project, as soon as I find enough time – and the bravery – I might put my own PC together.

Cavill explained he played The Witcher video games as research for the role, though he’s also a big fan of the books and the fantasy genre as a whole.

Netflix

According to Forbes, the actor’s love for the game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was one of the things that encouraged him to go for the role of Geralt, and after watching the series I’m sure many fans are glad he decided to do so.

However, no matter how much gamers love him in the role, I don’t think Cavill will be able to convince PlayStation or Xbox fans to switch to PC.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]