Hideo Kojima To Be Judge At Venice Film Festival This Year

Hideo Kojima Metal Gear Solid PA Images/Konami

Hideo Kojima, creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid, will join the jury at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

The legendary designer is renowned for connecting the mediums of cinema and video gaming in his work, so it’s not entirely surprising to see enlisted for one of the world’s most premier movie events.

The 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival is set to take place on September 2-12, with Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett leading the jury.

Hideo Kojima PA Images

Kojima will act as a judge on the festival’s virtual reality section – fitting considering his experience in a field typically associated with gaming. He and his fellow judges will award the Grand Jury Prize for Best VR Immersive Work, Best VR Immersive User Experience and Best VR Immersive Story.

Kojima most recently released Death Stranding, a reflective, challenging, complex hike-athon unlike any game you’ll have ever played. However, his next potential project is raising a few eyebrows: a new horror game.

Death Stranding Sony Interactive Entertainment

Having dipped his toes in the genre with P.T., the playable teaser for the ill-fated Silent Hills (god, it hurts to even write its name), Kojima has recently been in contact with prolific Japanese horror mangaka Junji Ito about collaborating on a title.

Silent Hills P.T. Konami

During a recent Comic-Con @ Home interview, as per Bloody Disgusting, Ito said: ‘I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet.’

Back when Kojima and Guillermo del Toro were working on Silent Hills (still hurts), Ito was also credited as a collaborator. I’m not saying it’s coming back… but what if?