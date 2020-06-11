Hitman 3 Announced In Incredible PlayStation 5 Trailer

Hitman 3 has officially been announced for PlayStation 5 – and it looks stunning.

Advert

The last Hitman game released in 2018, with sprawling level design and brutal kills reeling people into its bloody, clinical charm.

The next and final chapter in the ‘World of Assassination’ trilogy, which began with the Hitman reboot in 2016, will hit PS5 in January 2021.

IO Interactive has confirmed that Hitman 3 will conclude Agent 47’s story with the ‘most intimate and professional contract in his entire career’.

Advert

We didn’t really find out much else about the story: although the developers did show off a brief gameplay demo in Dubai, with our favourite assassin ascending the desert skyscrapers for some garroting jollity.

It’s just one of the many games announced at the PlayStation 5 reveal event. As well as the first glimpse at the console itself, some huge titles are on the way: Horizon Forbidden West, the highly-anticipated sequel to Zero Dawn, for example.

We also got reveals for a Demon’s Souls remake – the title that sparked the pain and torture of Dark Souls and Bloodborne – as well as the eighth Resident Evil game, titled Village. A brand-new Ratchet and Clank game, Rift Apart, was also announced for the next-gen console.

PlayStation

As for the console itself, there’ll be a disc-less version in addition to the standard console – however, there’s no price attached just yet.

Hitman 3 hits PS5 in January 2021. The PlayStation 5 is set for release in time for Christmas this year.